ECG staff withdraw from Somanya over attack

The staff were deployed to other areas in Tema and Juapong.

Following the clashes between residents of Somaya and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the company on Tuesday withdrew all the staff and suspended customer services at the Somanya area.

The Somanya ECG office serves parts of North Tongu, Ho West, Akyem, Akuse and its environs.

Apology needed

According to the Deputy General Secretary of the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU), Mr Richard Nyaba, they will only rescind their decision to post staff to the area, unless the chiefs and people of Somanya apologise for the recent attack on staff and property of the ECG.

In a radio interview on Accra based Asempa FM Tuesday afternoon, he said it was only an apology that could give them the firm assurance that the staff would be safe when posted there.

He said the workers were afraid for their lives and safety.

He however said the company will improve services to all other communities in the catchment area apart from Somanya.

Hoisting red flag

Mr Nyaba said a joint national executive council meeting of senior and junior staff of ECG has resolved that in solidarity with the workers at Somanya, all ECG offices across the country should hoist red flags from Monday to Friday.

He urged the public to follow the company’s grievances procedure if they are not happy with the services and pointed out that there has been a trend in the attacks on ECG workers following similar situations at Dansoman, Kwabre, Roman Ridge, Teshie, Ashaiman and Kade, hence the need for the necessary action to be taken to curb the growing menace.

“We cannot sit down to continue to see our workers being attacked all over the country.”

We will not apologise

Meanwhile, the traditional leaders at Somanya have said they will not render any form of apology to the ECG.

The Krobo United Voice’s vice person, Nene Aquartey II in reaction to the call said, “I don’t think I can make that apology because if you don’t provoke anybody that person will also not act”

He said innocent members of the community had been wrongfully arrested, hence the court would decide the outcome of the matter.

In the meantime there are reports there have been power outages in some areas in Somanya but there were no ECG charge to respond to customer complaints and act.



