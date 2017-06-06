ECG invest in new 33-kV switching station for Ahanta West

When completed areas such as Dixcove, Busua, Abura and Nsuaem are expected to enjoy un-interrupted power supply since it will enable ECG to proper distributed power new residential areas in Ahanta.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has invested ¢3.5 million to construct a new 33-kilo volts (kV) switching station to help improve power supply in the Ahanta West District of the Western region.

According to the ECG, the move was part of a strategic objective to help reduce losses, improve system reliability as well as improve customer service delivery.

The Western Regional Engineer of the ECG, Mr Ebenezer Ghunney after a tour of the facility told Graphic Online that aside other benefits to customers, there would be great enhancement in ECG’s operational efficiency.

“ECG in the region desires to improve on customer service delivery. With the completion of this project, our customers in the defined catchment area would see an improvement in the services rendered to them,” he said.

He said as the population and demands in the regional capital increases, the adjoining districts begin to see increase in population and putting up industrial and commercial facilities hence an increase in demand for power.

On her part, the Regional Manager of ECG, Jacqueline Ofori-Atta said they were investing in network improvement and infrastructure development projects in the region for a more system reliability.

She said the project, which was progressing steadily would be completed by January 2018 saying the “substation will serve as a network reinforcement unit and cater for projected growth in demand for power supply.



