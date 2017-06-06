Chinese galamsey ‘queen’, 4 others granted bail

An Accra High Court has granted bail to Aisha Huang and four other Chinese accused of deep involvement in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Ms Huang and four other Chinese were arrested by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Kumasi and brought to Accra for trial following the suspicion that they were illegally operating a mining concession.

Lawyers for the five at a previous hearing argued for bail, insisting they will cooperate with the court and that the suspects had no intention of interfering with ongoing investigation as claimed by the prosecution.

They also told the court the first accused person En Huang, also known as Aisha was unwell and needed urgent medical attention.

State Attorney, Mercy Arthur opposed the application arguing the accused persons could interfere with ongoing investigations.

She said the Prisons Service was capable of providing the needed medical attention any of the suspects might require.

She further questioned the authenticity of the medical records provided to the court.

But the presiding judge, Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden, at Friday’s hearing granted the accused persons bail.

The bail for the first accused person (Aisha Huang) is to the tune of GHS500,000 with two sureties who must be Ghanaians with identifiable place residence. The other four accused persons are also to meet this condition but with one surety.

All five are additionally required to report to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) or a person assigned by him twice a week.

Same is to be done with the Director of the GIS with a further order asking them to hand over their passports.

Ruling

Justice Baiden in delivering his ruling said the prosecution had failed to demonstrate how the accused persons will interfere with investigations if granted bail.

He said, simply claiming it is possible for one to interfere was not adequate and that the prosecution ought to have told the court the aspects of investigations outstanding and how that could be compromised.

The Justice, however, rejected the medical condition argument.

He said evidence adduced did not show a life threatening condition that needed attention that could not be provided by the Prisons Service.

Justice Baiden has fixed June 16 for trial to continue warning, he wouldn’t tolerate unnecessary adjournments.