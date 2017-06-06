Chanting court troupers want blood of ‘killers’ of Army officer as court remands 34

Tens of angry Ghanaians besieged a Circuit Court in Accra Monday, chanting and threatening to lynch suspects said to have taken part in the lynching of Captain Adam Mahama.

The angry sympathisers of the late army captain could not understand how the men and women would subject a fellow human being to so much pain and take his life without basis.

According to Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu one of the court troupers asked the prosecutor DSP George Amegah to allow them seize the Assembly Man, the man believed to have orchestrated the attack and lynching of the army officer, so that they will mete out similar pain and torture to him.

For minutes they chanted and called for the blood of the 34 suspects who had been hauled before the court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

According to Iddrisu, just after reading the charges to the suspects, the prosecutor prayed the court to adjourn the case in order to allow him more time to investigate the matter.

The presiding Judge His Worship Kweku Ansah in 13 minutes accepted the request of the prosecution and remanded all 34 suspects in prison custody to reappear on June 21, 2017.

This brings to 41 the total number of suspects currently on remand. A total of seven had already been put on remand.

The suspects conspired and lynched an army officer posted by the Ghana Armed Forces to Denkyire- Obuasi on official duties.

They clubbed him, pelted him with stones, crushed his head with blocks, stripped and burnt him whilst filming every bit of the unsavory attack on the army officer.

They did all that on a basis of suspicion that he was a thief.

The army officer, according to police report had gone jogging in the village with a little pistol strapped on his side pocket.

On seeing the pistol, some women raised alarm, called on the assembly man who then mobilised men, women, and even children to lynch the army officer.

The pictures and videos of the lynching flooded social media much to the chagrin of many. The videos have since been taken off the many of the social media networks.

In one united national anger, some have called for the perpetrators of the attack to be given the same treatment they meted out to the deceased person but the president Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that justice will be done and and the rule of law will work.