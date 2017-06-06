Capt. Mahama: Oppong Nkrumah suggests live telecast of trial

Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is pushing for the telecast of the trial and sentencing of the murderers of slain soldier, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi says this is important to send a clear message to all Ghanaians that engaging in such acts will not be countenanced by the state.

He is also calling on the police administration to ensure investigations into the death is thorough, so that suspects are convicted when the case gets to court.

So far, police have arrested at least seven people in connection with the crime.

“Our hope and our prayer as we join voices as a nation this morning is that these investigations are not conducted in the normal way as most of these investigations are done… But that these investigations are done in a manner driven by a clear desire to get convictions in the court,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said whilst contributing to a statement on the issue on the floor of the House.

“My personal desire is that the trial and sentencing of the persons responsible is carried live on national television so that the many people who have seen this act, will also see some punishment being exacted,” he added.

Mr. Nkrumah says the death of Captain Mahama must be the turning point that will bring an end to all forms of mob injustice in the country.

“Captain Mahama’s death should not be left to have happened in vain. If for nothing at all, we should take advantage of it and use it as an opportunity to stop this dastardly act in our country once and for all,” he said.

Captain Mahama was killed whilst jogging on Monday morning at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region where he was stationed as leader of a military detachment. Videos of the mob action have gone viral on social media, shocking the nation.

On Thursday, Members of Parliament joined the condemnation of the killing describing the act as barbaric and horrible.

“Mr. Speaker, I know the whole House has been deeply saddened by the death of Captain Maxwell Mahama and I hope the whole House would join me in condemning the horrific manner of his death,” Kunbungu MP Ras Mubarack said in a statement on the floor of the house.

NDC MP for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini noted there is no justification for the crime committed by the residents of Denkyira Obuasi.

“What happened is neither cultural nor moral. All the people who undertook this dastardly act knew what they were doing was morally and legally wrong,” he said.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu called for an end to such violence to ensure the stability of the country. “Impunity must be fought and impunity must be checked. If that is not done, it becomes a recipe for lawlessness,” he said.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu described the death as tragic, shocking and barbaric, adding “the crime is horrendous, unjustifiable and it inflicts a mortal wound on the image of Ghana as a country.”

The house observed one minute of silence for the departed soldier and all others who have lost their lives in such a manner.