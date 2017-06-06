Bodyfuel GH opens first brand shop

Bodyfuel GH, an internationally acclaimed and accredited wholesaler of premium nutritional supplements and healthy lifestyle advocates, has opened first its first brand shop in East-Legon to supply the Ghanaian market with wholesome and affordable food supplements.

The reputable brand aims to provide Ghanaians with assorted food supplements ranging from men and women’s protein drinks/powders, multivitamins, pre and post-workout supplements as well as other notable food supplements.

With this move, Bodyfuel GH, which previously did not have a structured facility in Ghana, hopes to consolidate its market share in Ghana.

Speaking to the media, CEO of Bodyfuel GH, Charles Peprah said, “The motivation to establish our first brand shop in Ghana stems from the fact that, our products have had a positive impact on the health of many people around the world and we feel we need to consciously educate Ghanaians about the right supplements to use at the right point in time, to promote a healthy living”.

The CEO believes Ghanaians have several reservations about taking food supplements, which were either totally false or exaggerated.

“Food supplements are good for the body, but if not taken in the right dosage, may be harmful to an individual’s health, so we do our best do inform our customers about the right quantity to take,” Charles Peprah added. Bodyfuel GH has well trained attendants who will give the right directions to every consumer about any food supplement purchased from the new shop, in order to promote healthy lifestyles.

Patrons can find the shop at 71 Lagos Avenue at East-Legon, right next to the UBA bank. Bodyfuel GH plans to open brand shops in other regions in their quest to promote healthy lifestyles amongst Ghanaians.