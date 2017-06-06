Bishop Heward-Mills commiserates with family of Capt. Mahama

Founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has visited the wife of slain Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama to commiserate with her.

The Bishop in the company of other leaders of the church consoled Barbara Mahama and the entire family over their loss and encouraged them to be strong in the Lord.

The charismatic man of God wove his consolation message to the bereaved family on 2 Corinthians 1:3 to 4. “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so…,” he quoted.

Bishop Heward-Mills signing the Book of Condolence

Bishop Heward-Mills also used the opportunity to pray for the family as well as the nation.

Prior to his untimely death, Captain Mahama and his family worship at the Cantonment branch of the Lighthouse Chapel International. They are devoted to the work of God, the church has said.

The soldier was stoned and burnt after some youth of the Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region claimed they mistook him for an armed robber.

The police account of the tragic incident said a snail seller called in the Assemblyman for the area after she spotted the Captain with a weapon.

He was beaten although he insisted he was not an armed robber, the police have said. He died before 10 am last Monday, a probe by the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has revealed.

The murder has been roundly condemned by Ghanaians. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to bring the perpetrators to face the law.

As at Sunday, the police in the Central Region had arrested 16 people in connection with the tragic incident. They include the Assemblyman and a Unit Committee Member who was found with the late Captain’s weapon.

Bishop Heward-Mills prayed for God’ strength for the family to pull through the difficult times.

The other church leaders who accompanied the Bishop include Bishop Eddy Addy, Bishop Emmanuel Nterful, Bishop Eddie Fabin, Rev Daniel Sekpey and Rev Samuel Gasper.