Beware of Appeal for fund groups

The family of the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama has disowned a number of ‘Appeal for funds’ initiatives for their murdered son.
In a statement found on Captainmaxwellmahama.com, the family has revealed, it has set up an account managed by Fidelity Bank.
Bank Details:
Capt Maxwell Adam Mahama
Fidelity Bank Ltd
Acc. No. – 1300311201919
Two other banks sanctioned by the family to help support are United Merchant Bank (UMB) and Capital Bank
There have been several online ‘Appeal For Funds’ scheme circulating on facebook and accounts opened at Gofundme.com
At least five online fundraising accounts were opened within 48 hours of the lynching of Army Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama by a mob at Denkyira-Oboasi last Monday morning.
In another account set up by ‘Alfred Ofosu Forster who claims to live in the US, there is a $5,000 target.
His account had received $100 from his wife, Evelyn Forster who comes to testify to her husband’s honesty after a prospective contributor questions the authenticity of the claims.
A third account, George Osei Wiafe, appealed for $5,000. In the past 11 hours since the account was created, he had received nothing.
In the most recent appeal, an account by name Nana Kojo confesses he does not know the family directly. He is however collecting $5,000 to give to the family although he has no contact yet or leads to the family.
“NOTE: I am not in anyway related to Maxwell Adam Mahama or any of his associates. I am just an ordinary Ghanaian, emotionally touched like everyone else. Anyone close to his family should contact me, regarding how to send the donation to his family”, his post says.
In 55minutes, he had received $10.
Two more accounts Maka Tosu-Potakey who claims to live in England and another Nii Aryah Armah also in UK want £10,000 and £5,000 respectively to help the family.
But the bereaved family says apart from the Fidelity bank account, no financial aid scheme has the backing of the family.
This account is also publicised on gofundme.com by Modesta Adewuje Alobawone whose father is the Director of Communications at the Ghana Army Colonel A. Alobawone.
Another set up by Agbeko Kumordzie is also approved, the family has said.
A section on the bereved family’s website details other ways the public can help honor the memory of their ‘affable’ son.
How to Honor His Memory
- Collection Account in favor of the young widow and two kids
Fidelity Bank Ltd
Account Name: Endowment Fund – Capt Maxwell Adam Mahama
Account No. 1300311201919
USD Account No. 1301311201917
MTN Mobile Money: +233557033299
You can call the contact center of Fidelity Bank on short code 3355
- Support a memorial education fund for the education of his two young boys with seed funding from Tigo Ghana and Reach for Change. The Maxwell Mahama Memorial Education fund will provide support to Barbara and her children to ensure their education is secured and the bright future that Maxwell worked so hard to provide, is not taken away from them. It will be managed by Databank Financial Services. Account Name: Databank Financial Services Ltd,
Account N0. 6010148553
Bank: Zenith Bank
Branch: Zenith Bank Head Office
Purpose: Maxwell Mahama Memorial Education Fund
Mobile money Number: 0277120111
Name: Reach for Change
- Donate books to Kindle Ghana Foundation – a not for profit organisation set up by his wife Barbara to bring a library and reading clubs to schools across Burma Camp. Maxwell worked hard to ensure that Barbara was able to fulfill her dreams, and her dreams have always been about a better world and a better future for everyone. Children’s and young adult’s books in good condition can be mailed to Reach for Change, P. O. Box CT11169 or dropped off at the Reach for Change offices B549/8 Dadeban Street, North Industrial Area (the same building as the Royal Bank)
- Take a stand against the horror of mob violence. This despicable act that occurred and has robbed a family of their husband, their father, their son is not an isolated act in this country, or indeed the world at large. The circumstances that lead to such horrific violence are deeply complex but as individuals we all must take responsibility to stand against horror and promote peace, in ourselves and those around us. Please pledge to never be involved in mob violence and to speak out if it should breakout around you.