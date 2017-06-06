Beware of Appeal for fund groups

The family of the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama has disowned a number of ‘Appeal for funds’ initiatives for their murdered son.

In a statement found on Captainmaxwellmahama.com, the family has revealed, it has set up an account managed by Fidelity Bank.

Bank Details:

Capt Maxwell Adam Mahama

Fidelity Bank Ltd

Acc. No. – 1300311201919

Two other banks sanctioned by the family to help support are United Merchant Bank (UMB) and Capital Bank

There have been several online ‘Appeal For Funds’ scheme circulating on facebook and accounts opened at Gofundme.com

At least five online fundraising accounts were opened within 48 hours of the lynching of Army Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama by a mob at Denkyira-Oboasi last Monday morning.

In another account set up by ‘Alfred Ofosu Forster who claims to live in the US, there is a $5,000 target.

His account had received $100 from his wife, Evelyn Forster who comes to testify to her husband’s honesty after a prospective contributor questions the authenticity of the claims.

A third account, George Osei Wiafe, appealed for $5,000. In the past 11 hours since the account was created, he had received nothing.

In the most recent appeal, an account by name Nana Kojo confesses he does not know the family directly. He is however collecting $5,000 to give to the family although he has no contact yet or leads to the family.

“NOTE: I am not in anyway related to Maxwell Adam Mahama or any of his associates. I am just an ordinary Ghanaian, emotionally touched like everyone else. Anyone close to his family should contact me, regarding how to send the donation to his family”, his post says.

In 55minutes, he had received $10.

Two more accounts Maka Tosu-Potakey who claims to live in England and another Nii Aryah Armah also in UK want £10,000 and £5,000 respectively to help the family.

But the bereaved family says apart from the Fidelity bank account, no financial aid scheme has the backing of the family.

This account is also publicised on gofundme.com by Modesta Adewuje Alobawone whose father is the Director of Communications at the Ghana Army Colonel A. Alobawone.

Another set up by Agbeko Kumordzie is also approved, the family has said.

A section on the bereved family’s website details other ways the public can help honor the memory of their ‘affable’ son.

How to Honor His Memory