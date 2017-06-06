Armed Forces trigger protocol to protect men fighting galamsey

The military high command has triggered its protocol for protecting personnel deployed to illegal mining sites in all the 21 areas nationwide.

Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Aggrey Quarshie said the directive is to reduce the risk these officers face on the grounds.

This follows the lynching of army captain Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi on Monday.

Captain Maxwell Mahama, who was with the 5th Infantry Battalion was lynched while jogging at dawn on Monday.

He was allegedly stoned to death and burnt by the youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber. Capt. Mahama was Commander of about 100 officers who were sent to the Denkyira-Obuasi township to assist the government in the fight against illegal mining.

The District Chief Executive of the area, Daniel Appiannin in giving an account of what happened said the residents took that action because they assumed that the soldier was protecting some Chinese illegal miners.

“We are following our rules of engagement to ensure that personnel do not expose themselves to unnecessary danger,” Col. Quarshie said.

He spoke to Raymond Acquah Wednesday on the maiden edition of a new programme, Upfront, on the JOYNEWS Channel on MultiTV.

According to the Colonel, this is the first time in his over two decades in the military that such an incident has happened hence their reaction.

The late Captain Maxwell Adams Mahama

He said they are taking extra steps within their mandate to protect the officers and assure the public that the incident will not in anyway strain the cordial military-civilian relationship.

“We want to present a new image where we try to get the laws of the state to work at all times.

“So, if situations like this come up the idea is to get everybody to understand that there are rules and regulations that should be allowed to work,” he said.

Colonel Quarshie said immediately the incident happened, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) directed that all personnel wherever they are, should stay calm and wait for the investigators to finish their work.

“This was because it is not easy to wake up and hear that your mate working on behalf of the state has been put through something like this,” he said.

He was emphatic the military will treat civilians fairly in this and other matters.

“That is why when I hear these reports that soldiers are maltreating the civilians there, I ask myself what are they trying to achieve.

“If you are performing a duty you have to perform your duty in such a way that you achieve your aim and not brutalise people,” he said.

