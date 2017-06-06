Akufo-Addo’s visit to Major Mahama’s family in pictures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday visited family of the late Major Adam Mahama to commiserate with them.

There, he again, expressed his deepest condolences for their loss and disclosed that in agreement with the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa, the late Captain be promoted to the rank of Major.

He also revealed that a monument will be erected in his honour.

President Akufo-Addo greets the late soldier’s widow, Barbara Mahama

The President also disclosed that a state burial will be held for the soldier who was lynched by residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

Barbara Mahama made a widow in her prime

Major Mahama’s father, Capt. Rtd. Adam Mahama

Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa read out decisions the Army and government have made regarding the late soldier

The President was accompanied by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.

Otiko Djaba could not hold her tears

Also with the President were Senior Minister, Osafo Maafo and Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

President Akufo-Addo signed a book of condolence 

