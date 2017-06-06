Akufo-Addo leaves for Belgium for UN SDGs meeting

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday, 5th June, 2017, to attend meetings of the United Nation’s Advocacy Group of Eminent Personalities on the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, in his capacity as co-Chairperson of the Group, taking place in Belgium and the United States of America, and attend the G-20 Partnership for Africa Summit in Germany.

In Belgium, President Akufo-Addo will meet, in Brussels, with Norwegian Prime Minister, Her Excellency Erna Solberg, his co-chair of the UN SDGs Advocates Group of Eminent Personalities. The President will also hold separate meetings with the Belgian Prime Minister, Charles Michel; and President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker. At the opening of the 2017 European Development Days (EDD), Europe’s leading forum on international co-operation and development, he will deliver an address on the theme “Making Gender and the Youth the Private Sector’s Business”.

In the United States of America, President Akufo-Addo will participate and address the UN Oceans Conference, the high-level UN Conference being held in New York to support the Implementation of SDG 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development (Life under Water). The President will also have his first formal meeting with UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

In Germany, President Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and participate in the G-20 Africa Partnership Summit, being held in Berlin to deliberate on Germany’s “Marshall Plan” for Africa, at the invitation of the German Chancellor. He will also deliver a speech on the theme “Ghana, Africa’s Rising Star”, at an event organised by the Konrad Adenaeur Stiftung.



President Akufo-Addo will then pay a two-day private visit to the United Kingdom, and return to Ghana on Saturday, 17th June, 2017.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.