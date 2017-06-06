Agyeman Prempeh chalks 15 years on radio

Presenter, Agyeman Prempeh of Rainbow Radio in Accra, last Saturday was served with a big surprise while on air as a bunch of musicians, actors, media personalities and pastors ‘invaded’ the studio to organise a party in celebration of the of the award-winning presenter’s 15 years anniversary on radio.

Agyeman was initially angry when the group entered the studio when he was on air.

Looking confused, he queried his producer for allowing people into his workspace without prior notice.

When he realised the gate-crashers included S. P. Kofi Sarpong, Gifty Osei, Mr. Beautiful, Prophet Emmanuel Kobi, George Quaye and some media folks, he asked what was going on. He had no idea it was his producer who arranged for the surprise party.

George Quaye quickly took over the programme as a presenter and interviewed Agyeman on his career in radio and the way forward for him.

Before the anniversary cake was cut, Prophet Emmanuel Kobi prayed for him for being relevant in the radio business over the past 15 years.

P. Sarpong, Gifty Osei and Mr. Beautiful commended the presenter for his good work. A surprised Agyeman thanked everyone for their general support and for helping make him a first-rate radio presenter.

Agyeman has won the Entertainment Radio Show Host of the Year on three occasions at the Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP) for his ‘Gh Entertainment’ show. He has also won the Best Gospel Show Host trophy at the RTP with his ‘Rainbow Church’ programme.



