2nd winner emerges in Coral Paint’s ‘PAINT YOUR DREAM INTO REALITY’ Promo

A 2nd winner in the Coral Paint ‘PAINT YOUR DREAM INTO REALITY’ Promotion has been presented with a brand-new Hyundai Accent saloon car.

The 50-year-old painter, Mensah Koevi, was given the prize after he found a dummy key in two of the pails he bought making him an automatic winner of one of the splash brand-new Hyundai Accent cars.

There are four more cars remaining to be won in the promotion which ends in October 2017.

Mr. Koevi was given the key to the brand-new Hyundai Accent salon car at a brief ceremony at the premises of Emmkwab Enterprise, one of the accredited Coral Paint’s distributors in Tema.

The key was presented to him by General Manager of M&K Ghana Limited, Yaw Bonnah-Sarpong, who are dealers in Coral Paints.

“I have been a loyal customer of Coral Paints since 1996,” Mr. Koevi said as he received the key to the car. “I believe God is rewarding me for being faithful to Coral over the years.”

An elated Mr. Koevi, married with five children, explained prior to winning the car, he had bought more than one hundred paint pails for various projects since the start of the promotion but found the dummy key to the car in one of two pails he bought last week.

”After, my boy Mario (nephew) and I found the dummy key, we went on our knees and prayed to thank God,” Mr. Koevi said. “We were so happy and we couldn’t believe our good fortune. But it’s true and here I am driving away a car I can call my own.”

Mr. Koevi, an experienced painter with over 25 years’ experience, believes that his unflinching loyalty to Coral Paint is what has made him so successful in his chosen vocation. “I couldn’t do this job without Coral Paints,” he said.

He advised his fellow painters to use Coral Paints in order to add a touch of class and premium quality to their jobs. “Just try Coral Paints now and thank me later,” he said.

Mr. Bonnah-Sarpong in his brief remark expressed his delight at the emergence of a second winner in the ‘paint your dream into reality promotion,’ adding that the promotion, in its third month, is going well as planned.

“We are pleased and blessed to be improving the lives of people and helping them to paint their dreams into reality,” he said,

He challenged other painters to use the product to also land their dream car. “Who wouldn’t like to win a car and save some money as well?”

“The star brand of the promotion, the Coralatex 18 Litre pail is a big money saver because it has the highest spreading rate on the market and it is also the only exterior paint that has UV resistant pigments. This means that colours will keep their original shade without fading for much longer,” he added.

How to Participate:

To participate in the promotion, one has to buy an 18L Coralatex pail (in standard colours only). With every pail, the purchaser wins a free T-shirt. Any of the pails might also hold a dummy key that entitles the finder to win one of the 2017 Hyundai Accent saloon cars at stake. Winners must submit the original copy of purchase invoice, the dummy key and a valid ID card to redeem prize. The promotion is running till 3rd October, 2017.

About Coral Ghana

M&K Ghana Ltd. started operations in Ghana in 1989 dealing with Coral Paints, and operates in all regions of the country. The ‘PAINT YOUR DREAM INTO REALITY’ promotion is the company’s third major campaign. In the first promotion in 1995, the winner received a brand new house. In the second promotion, Coral Ghana sponsored some customers on an all-expense paid trip to Brazil to watch the national football team, the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup in 2014,