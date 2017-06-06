108 schools fight for 38 spots as NSMQ2017 begins Monday

The stage is set for the preliminary contests of the 2017 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz underway at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The prelims which start on Monday, June 5 to Saturday, June 10, 2017, will simultaneously take place at the R.S Amegashie Auditorium and the New N Block at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Of the 135 qualified schools, 108 will compete in 36 contests to pick up a slot at the next stage of the competition.

Winners of the 36 preliminary contests will join the 27 seeded schools from the 2016 edition of the competition at the one-eighth stage. Also to progress to the one-eighth stage will be 18 losing schools with the highest scores from the prelims.

The Quiz mistresses for the prelims are Dr. Angela Lamptey of the Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences and Mrs. Gladys Schwinger of the Department of Plant and Environmental Biology; both lecturers at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The 2017 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz is sponsored by the Ghana Education Service through the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and supported by Tigo, GOIL, Prudential Life Insurance, Accra College of Medicine and GCB Bank.

Below are the 36 contests for the preliminaries of the 2017 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz. Contests 1-18 would take place at the R.S. Amegashie Auditorium while 19-36 would be at the New N Block.