Your prophecy is a big lie – Captain Mahama’s family to Owusu Bempah

The leader and founder of the Glorious Word Ministry International claimed the soldier’s death was an act of God since He was using it to punish the family of former president John Mahama over his “sins” ahead of the 2016 elections.

Family members of the late captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, who was a victim of a mob action, in Diaso in the Central region, believe Rev. Owusu Bempah lied about his divine interpretation over their son’s murder.

The 32-year-old military commander was lynched at Denkyera-Boase during an early morning jogging by locals who suspected he was an armed robber after sighting a sidearm on him. Twenty-five persons have since been arrested over the nefarious act with seven standing trial for murder.

Speaking at a press conference Saturday at Burma Camp in Accra, the family spokesperson Zakari Ahmed said Rev. Owusu Bempah “must go and sleep where he slept again and seek clarification from God.”

“Your prophecy is a big lie,” Ahmed said.

“God never revealed to him. We feel what has happened can happen to anybody’s son. Nana Kwaku Bonsam [a fetish priest], we believe people like him will go to heaven. He even called to wish us well and not even Bempah. If Owusu Bempah will go on air and say that about Mahama [then] is a big lie and he should stop it… he only wants to seek attention and must stop it,” Ahmed stressed.

Captain Mahama will be buried Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Military Cemetery.

