We are committed to developing Zongo communities – Veep

In line with that, he said a team of infrastructural development experts would soon be despatched to the various Zongo enclaves in the country to assess the actual structural needs of the people for the necessary attention.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed the government’s commitment to develop the country’s inner cities and Zongo communities to help improve on the lives of the people.

The government in its budget this year earmarked GH¢219 million for the development of Zongo communities in the country.

Occasion

Dr Bawumia said this when he addressed Muslims in some communities in the Western Region last Saturday.

He thanked them for their prayers and support that ensured a resounding victory of the New Patroitic Party (NPP) in last year’s general election.

The Veep was accompanied by the Minister of Information, Mr Mustapha Hamid; the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, and his deputy, Mrs Eugenia Gifty Kusi; a Member of the Council of State, Ms Alberta Cudjoe; a presidential staffer, Mr Charles Nanabayin Bissiw, some Members of Parliament (MPs), regional executive members of the NPP and other party functionaries.

The Vice-President first stopped at the main mosque at Shama Junction, then proceeded to Agona Nkwanta, the capital of the Ahanta West District and finally to the Takoradi Zongo mosque where he joined the people in worship.

There were prayers for peace and prosperity for the nation, good health for the President and his executive, as well as the nation.

The leadership at the various Muslim communities acknowledged that for the first time they had a sitting Vice-President joining them to pray during the period of Ramadan and also to show appreciation for the divine role they played in the successful polls.

Appeal

Dr Bawumia appealed to the people to continue to pray for President Nana Akufo-Addo who he described as a trusted, truthful and faithful leader, and for his government, so that they would deliver on all the campaign pledges and promises.

“Already, you have seen signs of our promises in our first budget statement. We said we would restore the payment of teacher and nurses trainee allowances, ensure free Senior High School (SHS) education and establish the Zongo Development Fund. Truly, we are on course as you have seen or heard in our first budget,” he stated.

The Veep said in the next four months, students who gain admission into SHS would enjoy free education to demonstrate to the people that, indeed, the President is an action-oriented person, who can be trusted.

Hajj pilgrimage

Dr Bawumia also gave an assurance that this year’s Hajj pilgrimage would be an improvement over previous years, saying that the system was under review to make it more comfortable for prospective pilgrims.

He said as part of measures put in place to ensure a successful pilgrimage, pilgrims would be provided with free meals and transportation to ease their challenges in Saudi Arabia.

Appreciation

For his part, the Information Minister recalled that the leadership of the NPP visited those communities to request for the prayers to win the elections. “So it is prudent that after chalking up a remarkable victory, Dr Bawumia and his team are back here again to show his appreciation on behalf of the government,” he stated.



