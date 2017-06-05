WAFA massacre Hearts, Adams rescues Kotoko (VIDEO)

WAFA leapfrogged Aduana Stars, who lost 2-3 to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park last Saturday.

High-flying WAFA reclaimed the top position of the Premier League table in a grand style after whitewashing Accra Hearts of Oak 5-0 at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope yesterday.

Yesterday’s defeat represents one of Hearts’ heaviest losses in recent memory and it also ended the Phobians’ seven-match unbeaten run in the competition.

Majeed Asimeru opened the floodgates in the 28th minute and in the dying stages of the first half, Abdul-Wahab Ibrahim scored to give the home side a 2-0 lead into half time.

Five minutes after recess, Daniel Lomotey unsettled the Phobians by scoring to give WAFA a healthy 3-0 cushion, while Ibrahim Abukari headed home a corner on the hour mark to add his name to the score sheet as Danish coach Klaus Rasmussen’s side raced to a 4-0 lead.

A minute later, Lomotey scored his brace from close range to complete the rout, but the Phobians remained in the third position on the league log, eight points off the academy lads.

Watch highlights of the match below;

In Kumasi, Sadick Adams saved Kumasi Asante Kotoko from their first home defeat as the striker converted a 73rd minute penalty kick to hold Accra Great Olympics 1-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday, writes Donald Ato Dapatem.

Olympics, who defeated Kotoko 2-0 in the first round in Accra, dominated the first half of the game but could not punish the home side after failing to capitalise on their numerous scoring opportunities.

The Wonder Club stunned the home side as they raced into a third minute lead through David Agordome who finished off a fine move engineered by Kwame Boateng, who was loaned by Kotoko to Olympics a few weeks ago. He dribbled past three defenders of Kotoko before placing the ball to Agordome to fire the visitors ahead.Kotoko immediately took up the challenge and subjected Olympics to intense pressure, creating many chances but the Oly back-line, including goalkeeper Herod Quaofio, were resolute in preventing Steven Polack’s team from scoring.

However in the 73rd minute, referee Mcloud Arhin awarded Kotoko a spot kick which was converted by substitute Adams.

In the 82nd minute, Kotoko’s numerical strength was reduced to 10 after goalkeeper Ernest Sowah was shown the red card for kicking an Olympics player outside the 18-yard box. Sowah’s dismissal came at a time Polack had exhausted his substitution opportunities, thus compelling the coach to turn to an on-field player, Abass Muhammed, to take up the goalkeeping duties.

• In other games, AshantiGold continued their fight against relegation with a 2-0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi, while Bechem United defeated defending champions Wa All Stars 2-0 at the Fosu Gyeabour Park at Bechem.



