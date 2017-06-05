Video: Reggie N Bollie appointed Tourism ambassadors for Ghana

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has nominated UK-based Ghanaian duo Reggie N Bollie as Tourism Ambassadors for Ghana.

Sector Minister, Madam Catherine Afeku, who made the announcement at the 2017 GUBA awards at the InterContinental London – The O2, said the X-Factor UK stars will be ambassadors for the UK and Europe.

The appointment means the two artistes will use their music and personalities to sell Ghana’s tourism potentials to Europeans.

Reggie N Bollie, in series of reactions after the announcement, said on Instagram that, “We’re really thrilled and honoured to be chosen as U.K n European tourism ambassadors for our beloved country Ghana 🇬🇭 We feel very humbled and privileged to represent Ghana and we will endeavour to raise the flag of Ghana high wherever we go.

“A massive thank you to the Ghana minister for tourism Honourable Catherine Afeku, Mr Akwesi Agyeman, ministry of tourism, Ghana tourism board, members of our Africa management team and everyone who keeps supporting us,” the ‘New Girl’ singers added.

Clearly elated by the appointment, they said, “Watch the smiles on our faces the moment the Ghana tourism minister made the announcement, that’s some ambassadorial smile right there.”

The Ministry, during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, appointed actor John Dumelo and radio personality, Abeiku Santana as Tourism ambassadors for Ghana.

Watch the video below: