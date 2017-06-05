Video: Cocaine, bad habits almost ruined me – Actress

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu has recounted her past lifestyle and how she was almost ruined by drugs.

Recall that the actress in a recent interview had regretted dating her former boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe, who is currently cooling his feet in Kirikiri prison in Lagos state.

Toyin said she almost killed herself because of depression, as she was taking all manner of drugs, and started losing brink of reality.

The Ibadan-born actress told Broadway TV how she suffered depression after her marriage to fellow actor Adeniyi Johnson crashed.

She said, “I have to deal with depression and drugs. I didn’t plan for a broken home and then it came. And after my marriage there were so many negativities.

“And I was emotionally carried away and I did not heal before jumping into another relationship. I thought was going be heal by going into another relationship but then I realized I don’t love myself and I want people around to love me.

“I wasn’t focusing on things that matter but on things do not really matter. I always choose people before me. I think I didn’t love myself. I was losing touch with things that used to work for me because I was involved in negative habits like drugs, smoking, cocaine and all this things are very bad.

“Cocaine is very bad. It gives you negative energy. And sometimes, even when I do something very positive, it will just end up being negative so I had to stop.”

See video below: