Two immigration officers severely beaten in Assin-Akropong

Two personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have been hospitalised after enduring a severe beating at the hands of some residents of Assin-Akropong in the Central Region.

They were beaten in a free-for-all fight with residents, Assin Fosu District Police Commander Supt Magnus Sam has confirmed.

The two AICO II Egah Gyemfi and Benjamin Nkansah are part of six officers who were called into the community to retaliate the beating of a civilian friend.

In a case of mistaken identity, the officers stormed the community and beat up a wrong target, Robert Adei and this caught the attention of the residents which eventually became a street fight.

Four of the officers took to their heels while two of them rushed to a nearby police station for protection. The two, who sustained inuries, have been hospitalised at St. Francis hospital in Assin-Fosu

The six officers were identified as A.I.C.O II Egah Gyemfi, Okoto Larry, Lesly Tackie, Benjamin Nkansah, Richard Mensah and Gabriel Adomah.

The assault comes 48 hours after the fatal beating and killing of an Army Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama in the same region as the latest assault.

Captain Mahama was lynched in the Upper Denykira West District by a mob on suspicion of armed robbery.

Upper Denkyira where the solider was lynched is a neighbouring District to where the two immigration officers were given the beating.

Relatively little known, the Denkyira-Obuasi area in the Upper Denkyira West District is now the center of immense national interest and the scene of massive hunt for the Monday morning mob’s moment of madness.

As the country struggles to come to terms with the tragic case of instant justice, the former District Chief Executive, Ambrose Ashia has shared his observations about the pysche of the residents.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM Tuesday, Ambrose Ashia said while he does not intend to stereotype the residents, he has assessed that the psyche of the community is that of impunity savagery and lawlessness”.