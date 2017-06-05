Tagoe, Ashie set to thrill Floyd Mayweather in Accra

Gyan, who owns boxing promotion company Baby Jet Promotions, says he would not allow Mayweather to leave the country during his two-day tour between June 15-16 without watching some Ghanaian pugilists in action.

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan is set to offer Ghanaian boxers the opportunity to impress undefeated American boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jnr who visits the country later this month.

Baby Jet Promotions president, Samuel Anim Addo disclosed to the Graphic Sports last Saturday that a series of exhibition bouts, including a six-round cracker between IBO world lightweight title holder Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe and his rival George “Red Tiger” Ashie who holds the Interim WBA African Lightweight title, would headline the event slated for June 16 at a yet-to-be-determined venue in Accra.

Mr Addo also stated that the promotions outfit in collaboration with Upscale Entertainment was also on the verge of concluding negotiations for an IBF and WBO title bout to also take place on the bill alongside a selection of juvenile boxers from Bukom.

Gyan, who first met Mayweather at a shopping mall in Miami during the build-up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, says the American’s tour of the African continent would be incomplete if he does not watch some talented Ghanaian boxers.

Asamoah Gyan with Floyd Mayweather in 2014

“Floyd is a boxer as everybody knows and he is coming here to visit but he being a boxer and me being a boxing promoter we need to promote some bouts for him to witness the talent we have in Ghana,” the Al Ahli loanee said in an interview with the Graphic Sports.

“Who knows, maybe there might be the next Floyd Mayweather here, so we just try to work with him and promote some boxing bouts for him to witness what we have in Ghana,” he added.



