Table Tennis League: Tesano Spinners consolidate lead

League Leaders Tesano Spinners edged out [email protected] 3-2 in a top-of-the-table, all-Nigerian affair clash at the D.G. Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Stadium last Saturday.

Fast spinner Rilwan Akanbi and Ahmed Bello of Tesano Spinners were a mouthful for fellow Nigerians Favour Ayobame and Ayodele Sunday as they dug deep to come at par with them in the singles before edging them out in the doubles.