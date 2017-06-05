Table Tennis League: Tesano Spinners consolidate lead

League Leaders Tesano Spinners edged out [email protected] 3-2 in a top-of-the-table, all-Nigerian affair clash at the D.G. Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Stadium last Saturday.
Fast spinner Rilwan Akanbi and Ahmed Bello of Tesano Spinners were a mouthful for fellow Nigerians Favour Ayobame and Ayodele Sunday as they dug deep to come at par with them in the singles before edging them out in the doubles.
Earlier, Spinners had thrashed Western Table Tennis Club 3-0 and after their victory over Emefs, they cemented their place at the top of the league table with a healthy six-point lead ahead of second-placed Immigration.
In the first round men’s matches, Otumfuo Stars beat Loopers 3-1, Fire Service lost 2-3 to Ghana Army while Ghana Navy beat Team Baboo 3-2.
In other matches, Team Coach Addo lost 0-3 to Police Service, Emefs beat Ashaiman Club 3-0 and Police Service thrash Synergy 3-1.
The round two matches saw Immigration defeat Loopers 3-0, Fire Service won 3-1 against Otumfuo Stars and Kings Royal Academy beat Team Baboo 3-1.
In other matches, Army beat Western 3-0, Madina Stars lost 0-3 against Ghana Revenue Authority, Police Service beat Coach Addo 3-0 and Ashaiman Club defeated Synergy 3-1.
The ladies event witnessed thrilling first round matches involving Navy who defeated Western Club 3-0.
Police beat Madina Stars 3-0, Emefs won 3-2 against Immigration, GRA beat Otumfuo Stars 3-0 and Coach Addo defeated Army 3-1.
The second round matches saw Spinners beat Western 3-0, Navy defeat Immigration 3-0, GRA won 3-1 against Madina Stars, Army beat Emefs 3-0 and Coach Addo were 3-0 victorious against Otumfuo Stars.