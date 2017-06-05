SWAG award inspires Adubea—Scores hat-trick against Northern Ladies

Last Saturday, Adubea led Ampem Darkoa’s 5-1 demolition of Northern Ladies in their National Women’s League (NWL) Match Day 5 encounter at the Tamale Stadium Annex. Her performance in the NWL comes right on the heels of the 2-1 victory she helped her side attain against rivals, Fabulous Ladies, in their Sanford Women’s FA Cup tie.

Princella Adubea seems to have been gingered up by her SWAG Female Footballer of the Year award as just days after receiving her award, she have tightly laced her scoring boots to net five goals in two games for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

And moments after leading her side to that emphatic win at Tamale,Adubea told the Graphic Sports that she had, indeed, been inspired by the SWAG Award.

She said while it was just coincidental that she rediscovered her scoring form just after being honoured by SWAG, she was nonetheless happy as it served as a big motivation.

“ I have told myself that I have to maintain that bench mark that helped me win the SWAG Award. I didn’t start the season well, but I’m happy that things are falling into shape now,” the striker, who was honoured for helping Ampem Darkoa win their first league as well as the Black Queens qualifying for the 2016 Africa Women’s Championship, told the Graphic Sports.

Ampem Darkoa were not the only big winners on match day five as the weekend recorded a goal harvest.

Fabulous Ladies had a tough time against Real Upper Ladies, but in the end, managed to win 4-3 in their game at the Wesley College Park, Police Ladies also won 3-0 against newcomers, Holy Royals while Immigration beat Samaria Ladies 3-1 away at the Nungua Town Park.

Prisons Ladies beat Lepo Ladies 2-1, Hasaacas Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals played a 2-2 draw.



