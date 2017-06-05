Small-scale miners condemn mob justice

In a statement issued on the murder of Capt. Mahama, the miners said, “We are shocked and saddened by the senseless display of mob justice that resulted in the murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama. As a nation we should not tolerate those who take the law in their own hands and condemn any act of lawlessness in this country.

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has called for action against mob justice in the country and those found to be involved in the lynching of Capt. Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region should be severely dealt with.

We are calling for action against mob justice, especially those found involved in this inhumane,barbaric and evil incident. The nation should stand united to condemn this crime and to promote tolerance and rule of law in our great nation, Ghana,” the statement added.

On May 29, 2017, an officer with the 5th Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Army, Capt. Maxwell Adam Mahama, was lynched because the indigenes suspected him to be an armed robber.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul said the officer was posted to the town three weeks ago to relieve the Commander of the military personnel who was guarding a local mining company.

Fight against galamsey

The move is part of the military’s efforts in the fight against illegal mining. He was the head of the officers there and was to be promoted to Major before his untimely death.

Capt. Mahama’s family is devastated by the manner in which their son died. An Uncle, Prof. Fred Bagonluri said the family is struggling to deal with the loss while describing Capt. Mahama as one who had sworn to defend his country and it was unfortunate for him to die in that manner. He said the family wanted justice.

So far seven arrests have been made with one of the suspected killers recently found dead. The accused are William Baah, Assemblyman and teacher 36; farmer, Yaw Antwi 32; farmer Bismarck Donkor 36; farmer Kofi Badu 29; farmer Kofi Nyame, 29; Anthony Amoah, 23, Okada operator; and Philip Badu, 30, a prison assistant. They have been charged with murder and, last week, they were remanded in police custody and would reappear on the 19th of June this year.

Also, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fired the District Chief Executive for Denkyira-Boase in the Central Region, Daniel Appianing. Even though it is unclear the reason for his dismissal, sources say it is linked to his comments following the killing of Captain Mahama.

The miners commended the President for his swift response in firing the DCE for such reckless and misguided comments. “The President has shown that no one will be spared for perpetrating falsehood.”

The statement urged Ghanaians to be circumspect in sharing the gory images and videos of the murder on social media platforms to protect the dignity of the deceased. “We call on our fellow Ghanaians to be circumspect about the kind of media they display on social media.”



