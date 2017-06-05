SIC Insurance supports 100 medical

A total premium of $5,000 was paid by the SIC Insurance to support the medical students with a sum insured of €30,000 per student.

SIC Insurance, Ghana’s largest insurer has presented a travel insurance sponsorship package to one hundred Medical Students for this years’ exchange programme abroad organised by the International Federation of Medical Students’ Association (IFMSA).

Presentation

Presenting the package to the medical students, the Acting Managing Director, Mr. Faris Attrickie, said education and health were priority areas for the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility CSR activities, adding that the gesture shows the SIC Insurance’s commitment to help build the capacity of the nation’s medical practitioners.

He noted that training young medical students must be paramount on the nation’s health care agenda and regardless of where the students study abroad, evidence had shown that the exposure was usually a defining moment in a young medical person’s life and continues to impact the participant’s life for years after the experience.

Mr Attrickie challenged the medical students to use the opportunity as a catalyst to sharpen their skills and gain related work experience that will equip them with the tools and on-the-job training needed to serve Ghana.

Appreciation

Speaking on behalf of the medical students, Mr. Asabere Kwabena Asante, the President of the University of Ghana Medical Students Association in the company of Ms. Efua Bridget Martin, the General Secretary and Mr Aggrey Prince Amoabeng, the Organising Secretary, thanked SIC Insurance for the kind gesture.



