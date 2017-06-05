Security closing in on killers of Army Commander – Minister

File Photo.

The security agencies in the Central Region are closing in on all those who participated in the dastardly killing of a military commander posted to the town of Denkyira-Obuasi, Monday.

About 130 persons were rounded up in a swoop by a reinforced military detachment to the area on Tuesday, out of which 50 were screened and handed over to the police.

The police are currently holding five persons who are said to be connected to the circumstances leading to the lynching of Capt. Maxwell Adam Mahama, whom they claimed they mistook for an armed robber.





However, the whereabout of one William Baah, Assemblyman for the area suspected to be the mastermind of the barbaric incident, is still unknown.

The town is completely deserted as hundreds of residents have fled their homes for fear being arrested.

The officer was said to have gone for his usual early morning physical exercise when he met his untimely death after he was stoned and burnt.

The officer in self-defence shot and wounded one person who is said to be receiving treatment at the hospital under armed security guard.

His statement will be key in helping the security unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the young officer who was on his way being promoted to the rank of a ‘Major’.

Addressing the media Wednesday, May 31, 2017, Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan said the security forces are gradually narrowing down on all the persons who were involved in the atrocious act.

“The Minister said one of them assured him that he knows all those involved in the attack on Adam Mahama,” Central Regional Correspondent Richard Kwadwo Nyarko reported on the Midday News on Joy FM.

Meanwhile, Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah who has been in the community since Tuesday, said people are still afraid to return because of the heavy security presence.

They are hoping to return to the town only when they are convinced they will not be arrested, Ohemeng reported.