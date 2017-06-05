Schools close down in Denkyira Obuasi following murder of soldier

Basic schools in Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region have been closed down following the killing of a soldier in the town by a mob.

Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah reports that residents fleeing the town left with their children.

All two junior high schools and three primary schools in the community have been closed down temporarily.

Schools have remained closed since Tuesday, a day after the soldier was lynched.

Upper Denkyria West District Director of Education, Rose Tenkorang, told Ohemeng that the situation is worrying since the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for junior high school candidates starts next Monday.

She said teachers have fled the town and suspects that they may have been traumatised the murder.

“As the situation is now, I don’t think any teacher will be willing to come to school. Neither the pupils nor parents are willing to come. The parents have fled with their children so nobody is there so automatically the schools have been closed down. We are hoping that things will calm down for them to return, especially the final year students,” she said.

Rose Tenkorang

Photo: Basic Schools in the district have been closed down

She said her immediate plan is to liaise with the Assembly to convince residents to return.

Rose Tenkorang reveals she has written to the regional directorate of the Ghana Education Service awaiting further instruction. She cannot tell when teaching and learning will resume.

Captain Maxwell Mahama was lynched and burnt on Monday in Diaso after residents in the area mistook him for an armed robber.

Residents have been fleeing the town since Tuesday

Some 7 suspects including the Assemblyman of the area, who is believed to have masterminded the attack, have been arrested in connection with the incident.