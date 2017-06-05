Royal Bank ups sponsorship for Ramadan Cup

The Senior Vice President of the Royal Bank, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, who announced the sponsorship package, said the GH¢10,000 increase over last year’s investment was in fulfilment of the bank’s commitment to the tournament.

The Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu Foundation, formerly The Royal Bank Foundation, will yet again sponsor this year’s Ramadan Cup with a pacakge of GH¢30,000 to help in the organisation of the tournament.

The football tournament, which is being organised by Crisp Communications in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, brings together Zongo communities in and around the capital to mark the successful end of Ramadan each year, as well as strenghen the bond among the youth.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice- President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was invited as a special guest, Mohammed Abdulai Abu, pledged GH¢10,000 to support the organisation of the competition.

The Coordinator of the tournament, Tamimu Issah, announced that this year’s edition would comprise 16 teams namely — Ashaiman, Alajo, Darkuman, Fadama, Madina, Mamobi, Nima, New Town, Nsawam, Sabon Zongo, Sukura, Tudu, Kasoa, Nungua Zongo, Ashale Botwe and Koforidua Zongo.

Other sponsors unveiled at the launch were Latex Foam Ghana Limited, Afro Arab Group, Marwako Fast Foods, Ghana Gulf Chamber of Commerce, Palace Shopping Mall and Nasco Electronics, who will support award categories with their sleek mobile phones.



