Real, Ronaldo cement place in history

Ronaldo’s maiden trophy came at the Principality Stadium when, aged just 19, he headed the opening goal as Manchester United beat Millwall in the 2004 FA Cup final.

Back on the Cardiff turf where he won the first major silverware of his astonishing career, Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats with a decisive brace in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final, as he helped Real Madrid to win their 12th record Champions League title last Saturday night.

Now, 13 years later, he made a triumphant return to Wales to further his ceaseless quest to be ranked not as only as the best of his generation, but the very finest ever to lace up a pair of boots.

Although Ronaldo struck the winning penalty in last year’s Champions League final against Atletico Madrid and also netted in the 2014 final triumph over the same opponents, the Portugal forward was unable to impose himself in both matches and endured heavy criticism for his spluttering displays.

With that in mind, Madrid’s bid to win a 12th European Cup served as a referendum on Ronaldo’s right to be mentioned in the same breath as immortals like Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff and his old rival Lionel Messi, who all played their best with the biggest prize at stake.

The 20th club trophy of Ronaldo’s career comes at the end of a season in which he also helped Madrid end a five-year title drought in Spain. —news18





