Public urged to embrace emotional resilience

An emotional intelligence coach, Mr James Kwesi Addison, has urged the public to embrace emotional resilience. He made the call at the second edition of the Agape Children’s Ministry Conference 2017 under the leadership of the Agape New Testament Church in the wake of recent suicide cases among the youth in the country.

Emotional resilience

Emotional resilience refers to one’s ability to adapt to life’s tasks in the face of social disadvantage or highly adverse conditions.

Participants were taken through emotional self-awareness and management and other emotional intelligence competencies.

Mr Addison, who is a certified emotional intelligence coach, said there was a rise in youth-related anxiety, self-harm, self-medication and crime.

Distressing emotions

He said the rise in youth related anxiety, self-harm, self-medication and crime stemmed from the lack of preparedness for life and the distressing emotions encountered by young people.

He called on community leaders, teachers, professionals, healthcare practitioners and church leaders to take advantage of an initiative by the Social Emotional Skills Academy (SESA) to train as emotional intelligence coaches.



