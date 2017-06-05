Pastor says Bible hints at devastating US-North Korea nuke war

End times? A pastor has warned North Korea and the US are absent from the End Times

North Korea’s threats to strike the United States with nuclear weapons indicate both countries could be wiped out before the apocalypse, a pastor has warned.

Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California says analysis of the escalating tensions between North Korea and the US suggests a nuclear war between the two superpowers fits into the End Times prophecy in the Bible.

The pastor says the US and North Korea are absent from the Book of Revelation implying the two nations will be decimated before the apocalypse strikes.

He said North Korea’s threats “can’t be dismissed or taken lightly” as he discussed the ongoing crisis in light of biblical prophecy.

Pastor Laurie said: “Here is what concerns me. We do not find the reigning superpower on the face of the Earth anywhere in the Last Days scenario. Other nations emerge.

“So where is America? I pray we are not out of the picture, because we have been in some kind of nuclear conflict.”

The pastor adds Iran, which is mentioned in the End Times, could acquire nuclear weapons from North Korea.

He said: “In the Last Days there is no mention of any nation that would resemble North Korea however the Bible does speak of Iran in the End Times scenario.

“You might be surprised to know there is an alignment of sorts between North Korea and Iran.

“In fact, former ambassador the United Nations John Bolton recently said if North Korea developed a delivery system for nuclear weapon Iran would have it the next day simply by writing a cheque.”

But Dr Samuel Lamerson, professor of the New Testament and president of Florida’s Knox Theological Seminary told The Christian Post Pastor Laurie has no reason to panic.

He said: “I don’t see any reason to despair because one cannot find the US in the book of Revelation.

“Biblical prophecy is often very difficult to understand. In many cases one needs the fulfilment in order to understand the prophecy.

“One should never think that biblical prophecy is a sort of ‘fortune telling machine’ to let us know about specific political or social issues.”

It comes as the US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said countries must decide whether they support North Korea or those opposed to its nuclear and missile programs as she vowed to “call out” nations backing Pyongyang.

North Korea launched its latest missile test on Saturday in defiance of international sanctions as the UN Security Council demanded Pyongyang halt all ballistic missile tests.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has called for an immediate halt to Kim Jong un’s provocations and has warned that the “era of strategic patience” with North Korea is over.