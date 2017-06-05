NGO constructs health centre for Sunyani West district

The Heart for Children Foundation Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has constructed Community-based Health Planning Service compounds worth GH¢ 170,000 in three communities in the Sunyani West District.

The communities are Aduonya, Kwabena-Kumah and Adaiboriso.

It has also presented medical devices and equipment valued at GH¢ 50,000 to the District Directorate of Health to be distributed to health centres and clinics in the area.

The items comprise BP apparatus, thermometers, syringes, baby washers, wheel chairs, gloves, electronic surgery beds, and several devices.

Mr Solomon Boateng, a philanthropist and the Director of the Foundation, which operates an orphanage home, said good health and quality education are essential to nation building.

He said his NGO has constructed classroom blocks and renovated several other structures in different communities.

In addition, he said, many local communities have also benefited from mechanised boreholes.

Mr Boateng said very soon the NGO would construct modern disabled care centre at Nsoatre to provide skills training to people with disabilities in the area.

He appealed to the Nsoatre Traditional Council to provide the NGO with land for the project to begin.

Mrs Eva Aryee, the Sunyani West District Director of Health, receiving the items, thanked the Foundation for the gesture saying they would be used for the stated purpose.

She urged the public to promote environmental cleanliness to control the outbreak of communicable diseases.

Mrs Aryee also advised pregnant women to attend antenatal clinics at regular intervals and also sleep under mosquito treated nets.

Mr Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West District Chief Executive, appealed to the NGO to support the district in its effort to build a hospital.

–

GNA