New board of Tourism Ministry takes office

Members of the board, which is chaired by the sector Minister, Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku, are the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Dr Iddi Bari Ziblim; the Chief Director, Nana Oduro Kwarteng; Professor Ameyaw Akumfi and Okatakyie Nana Anim.

An eight-member Advisory Board of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has been sworn in to help improve the work of the ministry.

The rest are Mr Charles Osei Bonsu, Rev. John Buah Kwofie and Madam Sylvia Assimeng Archer.

A Principal State Attorney, Ms Grace Oppong-Dolphy, who administered the oath of office to them, impressed on them to always bear in mind the importance of what they had done, particularly with reference to the oath of secrecy.

Milestone

In her remarks, Mrs Afeku said the government was committed to transforming the sector by initiating programmes in partnership with the private sector.

“Our aim is to mobilise the tourism, arts and culture industry, its stakeholders and partners in the private sector, to work together towards the development and promotion of tourism, arts and culture that is economically beneficial, environmentally friendly, socially equitable and culturally responsive,” she said.

She said the sector was significant and critical to the economy, as it contributed positively to trade balance, through the country’s foreign exchange receipts and sustained thousands of direct jobs.

Expectation

Mrs Afeku said the ministry was looking forward to working with the board members, whom, she said, had “impressive expertise” and was hopeful that they would inform, “our work as we develop and implement a strategy that will build on the foundation we set up in the 2017 budget to restore hope for Ghanaians.”

She pledged to work with all strategic partners to give confidence to the tourism, arts and culture markets that, “Ghana is a must-visit destination.”



