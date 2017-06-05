Namoale comes under fire over family picture

In the photograph (below), Namoale is seen with his three daughters and wife but the position of his hand on his wife’s chest prompted many comments for him to delete the picture.

Former Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii-Amasah Namoale has been criticised over an inappropriate family portrait he posted on Facebook on Sunday morning.

One of his followers, Michael Ohene commented: “Honourable the pic is nice but where you placed your right hand doesn’t speek well of you at all….. pls remove this pic ryt now!!!” [sic].

However, Namoale who has declared his intention to contest for the Presidency on the ticket of the NDC in 2020 says he feels no shame and refused to pull down the picture.

“She my wife and I don’t feel ashame at all. I love her I have paid for where my hand is 26 years ago,” [sic] Namoale said in response.

The former MP also garnered some support from his followers who suggested that the position of his hand was not intentional.

Mr Namoale later admitted that his pose in the photograph was not intentional.

Namoale lost the La Dadekotopon Parliamentary seat after serving three terms to the New Patriotic Party’s Vincent Sowah Odotei during the 2016 elections in December.

He polled 38,504 compared to Mr Odotei’s 40,126 votes.

Read some of the comments about Namoale’s family picture below;



