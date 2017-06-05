MP Donates Mathematical Sets to BECE Candidates

The donation formed part of measures to ensure that no candidate lacked basic learning inputs required for the examination.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah on Monday presented 1,615 Mathematical sets to candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) in the Ellembelle District.

As early as 0630 hours, Mr Buah visited the BECE centre at Adoabo to kick-start the distribution of the sets to the candidates.

Making the presentation through the District Director of Education, the MP said the gesture formed part of his avowed commitment towards the pursuit of quality education in the area.

Mr Buah told the candidates to reflect soberly on all that their teachers had taught them and what they had also learnt and write the examination in confidence.

Receiving the items for onward distribution to the six examination centres, Madam Frances Mabel Williams, the District Director of Education, appealed to the candidates to eschew examination malpractices to avoid the cancellation of their papers.

She asked them not to panic but remain calm and read the questions well before tackling them in order to come out with flying colours.

Madam Williams appealed to the candidates to look up to Mr Buah as their role model and emulate his shining example.

She also appealed to teachers to stay away from the examination centres in order not to interfere in the exercise.

Later in an interview, most of the candidates appealed to the examining body to change the examination time table so that it was written earlier before the rains set in since it nearly marred the examination on Monday morning.



