London attack: Police ‘know identities of killers’

Police investigating Saturday night’s terror attack in London say they know the identity of the three attackers who killed seven people and injured 48.

The Metropolitan Police said their names would be released “as soon as operationally possible”.

A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at 21:58 BST on Saturday before the men stabbed a number of people in Borough Market. They were shot dead by police.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police said on Monday morning that officers were searching two addresses in east London – one in Newham and another in Barking.

Scotland Yard added that a number of people had been detained.

Twelve people have been arrested in Barking after raids at a flat which is believed to be the home of one of the attackers. A 55-year-old man has since been released without charge.

London Bridge rail and Tube stations both reopened for entry and exit early on Monday morning, after National Rail said the police cordons in the area of the attack had been lifted earlier than expected.

The bridge and surrounding roads have also reopened.

Meanwhile, the first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Chrissy Archibald.

A statement from her family said she “believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”.

It added that Ms Archibald had worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.

It has also emerged that two people said they had warned the police about the behaviour of one of the attackers.

Speaking to the BBC’s Asian Network, an unnamed man said one of the attackers had become more extreme over the past two years.

“We spoke about a particular attack that happened and like most radicals he had a justification for anything – everything and anything.

“And that day I realised that I need to contact the authorities,” he said.

He said no action was taken.

“I did my bit… but the authorities didn’t do their bit”.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said 36 people were in hospital with a “range of injuries” and 21 were in a critical condition.

Four police officers who tried to stop the attack were among those injured, two of them seriously.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed four of the country’s nationals had been caught up in the attack.

Two, Candice Hedge from Brisbane and Andrew Morrison from Darwin, are among the injured after both were stabbed.

Source: BBC