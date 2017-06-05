Joy News’ Dzifa Bampoh bows out after 12 yrs at Multimedia

Joy FM’s Newsnite anchor, Dzifa Bampoh has announced her decision to quit her position at The Multimedia Group, after a stunning 12-year service to the company.

The veteran journalist left her colleagues and listeners with mixed emotions when she revealed her intention at the end of the news presentation on Joy FM’s Newsnite Wednesday.

Her colleagues especially, were sad a colossus in the news room was leaving but happy at the same time for the legacy she left behind; the knowledge and experience she transfered to her young colleagues before leaving.

Mrs Bampoh was grateful to the programme’s audience, political figures, leaders of businesses and ordinary Ghanaians with whom she has interacted in the course of her work.

“I have grown as a person [and] they have made me a better person,” she said of the people whose contributions have enriched her.

Mrs Bampoh known at Multimedia as ‘Mama Dzifa’ joined Joy FM from the state’s broadcaster, GTV in 2005, after two attempts were unsuccessful. She was with GTV for eight years during which she distinguished herself as a person who will go for the fact in any incident.

Mama Dzif at Glitz Women of the Year Awards 2017

She marked her 20 years in broadcasting this year and was honoured by Glitz as the Woman of the Year in the media category.

The woman with the piercing, yet soothing voice had wanted to become a lawyer but the dream was dealt a terrible blow after she was denied admission at the University of Ghana.

In an interview with Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s Personality Profile on May 19, the veteran journalist said she was “heartbroken” when she was not considered for the law programme. She nonetheless settled on a different programme.

Exhibiting the attributes of a surviver, Mrs Bampoh said she seized a rare opportunity in 1996 to apply for a newscaster job at GTV. The year was a period Ghana was hit with a major strike by lecturers of the University of Ghana.

She is a woman with multiple talents and had played the role of a DJ at one point in her career playing music to the delight of her audience. She was later to land her favorite work, news presentation, she narrated to Lexis Bill.

The mother of two has kept many politicians on the edge, interviewed many high profile dignitaries and announced many heartbreaking deaths including those of the late President John Atta Mills and BBC Presenter Komla Dumor.

With the sockets of her eyes wet with tears, Mama Dzif announced to the world that, “I am a better person, I’m a better journalist.”

The Joy FM studio was parked with her colleagues from Myjoyonline.com, Joy Business and Joy News whose hearts were heavy with profound love for the veteran journalist.

Her Newsnite partner Evans Mensah had to douse the atmosphere with a song request to soak the tears of other colleagues.

Like Abram who was sent on an unknown journey, Mahama Dzif painted same picture about her future.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” she said. But she is optimistic that the future the Chief Architect of the Universe, God has for her is grand and fulfilling.