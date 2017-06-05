Invigilators in Agortime Zorpe to be paid this week

The invigilators threatened to boycott the supervision of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) over the non-payment of accrued allowances by the Ghana Education Service and the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Volta Regional Director of education, Mr Mawusi Boadi says allowances of invigilators at Agortime Zorpe district in the Volta Region will be paid by close of the week.

The group numbering about 28 persons said several attempts have been made to Ghana Education Service (GES) for them to be paid the accrued allowances since 2015 but to no avail.

But, speaking to Citi News on Monday, Mr Boadi assured that all the necessary arrangements were been made to pay the allowance of invigilators this week.

He said: “So quickly we called the district director that he should assured those invigilators and the supervisors that something good will happens this week”.

Mr Boadi added that measures had also been put in place to ensure that teachers who would not be available would be replaced.

“They have also been advised that there should be a team B in place in case some other teachers on their own volition or anything should happen that they would not be available they can be replaced over there,” he said

He assured that the BECE examinations which began today was progressing smoothly in the area.

A total of 468,053 public and private final-year junior high school students will write this year’s BECE. The number consists of 241,148 males and 226,905 females.



