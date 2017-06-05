Investigroup to construct toilet facilities for orphanage schools

As part of its corporate philanthropy activities, Investigroup Company has made a donation of GHS25,000 to Lilian Foundation for the construction of an ultra-modern toilet facility for the use of orphans.

The donation, spearheaded by the CEO of the company, Dr Kizito Owusu took place in Accra in the presence of representatives of the school and executives of Investigroup, who are in the country for business scouting.

Dr Owusu during the ceremony noted that the donation was the company’s ritual in supporting communities where they invest.

He said “Investigroup is looking to invest massively in various industries in the country such as agriculture, education, sanitation and others”, disclosing “Education is as good a place as any to begin”.

Speaking on the next step for the company here in Ghana, Dr Owusu indicated that there are plans to intensify its operations in Ghana.

He noted, “since 2009, we have been operating in Ghana, and it is crucial to focus more on helping government deliver on its core promises, especially the ‘One-District-One-Factory.”

The Director of Lilian Foundation, recipient of the donation, Lilian Macqueen Djaba expressed gratitude to Investigroup for their generosity.

She added that the funds would be used for the development and expansion of the school to make it world standard and provide quality education for young ones.

“My vision for the school is to make it world class, and the ¢25,000 will be useful in developing the school’s facilities and infrastructure to enable our little ones to have a conducive environment to study”.

The delegation from Investigroup also included Mr Scott Shilling, Financial Consultant with over 20 years of experience and Jude Atuahene, the Country Director.