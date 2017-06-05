Inculcate virtues of Ramadan in your lives : Minority Learder urges Muslims

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alhaji Haruna Iddrisu, who stated this, said the fasting period provided Muslims with the opportunity to abstain from all forms of sins and injustice to fellow man.

Muslims have been urged to let the discipline and virtues they exhibit during the Ramadan fasting period permeate their lives.

He stated that it was crucial for Muslims to let such virtues of honesty, peace, fellow feeling and generosity that they demonstrate in the fasting period reflect in their affairs after the fasting period.

“Let the discipline and values of Ramadan permeate through all times. It should not only be in Ramadan. It should go further,” he said.

Alhaji Iddrisu gave the advice when he led some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to donate assorted food items and an undisclosed sum of money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, at his Fadama residence in Accra last Friday.

The items, comprised of 100 bags of rice, 50 bags of sugar, 20 cartons of milk and five cartons of Lipton tea, were given to the National Chief Iman for onward distribution to needy Muslims.

The delegation included Minority NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) and some constituency executives in Fadama.

Alhaji Iddrisu also presented quantities of the items and some cash to the National Imam of the Ahlussunna Wal Jama’a at his Abeka residence.

Significance

Mr Iddrisu, who is the MP for Tamale South, said the donation was in compliance with ‘Zakat’ (stipulated charity), which is a fundamental pillar of Islam.

He urged the government to be mindful of the needs of the poor in the implementation of its policies and programmes.

Alhaji Iddrisu wished Muslims a successful fast.

He asked the National Chief Imam to pray for peace in the country, saying the NDC wants the government to succeed.

Response

Sheikh Sharubutu stressed the need for Muslims to continue to show generosity even after the fasting period.

He thanked the NDC for the donation and wished them well.

The Chief Imam prayed for continuous peace, unity and development in the country.



