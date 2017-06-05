I’m fit and ready for Ethiopia — Gyan

Gyan, 31, currently on a season-long loan at Al Ahli from Shanghai SIPG, has been plagued by niggling hamstring and ankle injuries over the first four months of the year.

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan insists his injury worries are behind him and he is ready to lead the senior national team past Ethiopia in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

However, he showed no ill-effects from jet lag after reporting late for the Stars’ non-residential training hours after touching down from his United Arab Emirates base last Saturday.

“I had to just pass by and make some recovery training to get my muscles back and start training with the team. After a long flight I just have to do the training,” Gyan said in an interview with the Graphic Sports after training at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Everything is fine now, as I always say I need to be on the field to just do what I do best.

“The last six games were very good, I saw my fitness coming back. So, it’s a good thing for me and for the nation to come back and bang in the goals,” added the striker who has scored six goals in nine starts for his Emirati side, Al Ahli.

Gyan trained away from the 12 foreign-based players who were present at the training session following the release of seven home-based players to their Ghana Premier League clubs.

He jogged laps around the pitch and performed stretching drills on his own while his teammates were supervised by Coach Kwasi Appiah and his assistant, Ibrahim Tanko.

Gyan and his Black Stars teammates are expected to leave for Kumasi tomorrow to continue with preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



