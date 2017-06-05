Gunman opens fire at business headquarters in Florida; many injured

Police are investigating ‘multiple fatalities’ following a mass shooting at a business premises on a busy industrial estate in Orlando in Orange County, Florida.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Forsyth Road – near the junction with Hanging Moss Road – believed to have occurred at around 8am on Monday morning (1pm UK time).

They tweeted there are “multiple fatalities” but are refusing to give any more information until they hold a press conference later.

They are requesting media do not contact them as they try to establish what has happened.

But they added that the situations is “contained and stable” – suggesting there is no gunman on the loose.

Confused early reports suggest that there may have only been one gunman, yet to be confirmed.

The location is also unclear but is understood to be a warehouse on an industrial estate.

News9 is reporting that investigation is focused on the Gerber Collission & Glass Center.

Another nearby business is Fiamma Inc, a manufacturer of RV awnings, according to WFTV9ABC.

Police intend to hold a press conference shortly with further information.

The specific address for the shooting is given as being on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road, northwest of Colonial Drive and State Road 417.

Police dogs have been spotted being used at the location.

Forsyth Road is closed from University and State Road 50, local media reports.

–

