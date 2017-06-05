Gov’t faces judgement debt over Mahama’s last-minute armoured vehicles contract

Government has indicated the abrogation of a contract made by its predecessor to ship in 43 presidential armoured vehicles, could attract “significant judgement debts”.

The Akufo-Addo government appears uninterested in the vehicles which were ordered by President John Mahama barely eight (8) days before he handed over power to a new government on January 7, 2017.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Monday, Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah was emphatic revelations of the shipment “came as a surprise”, “was without the knowledge of this administration” and “was not captured in the transition notes”.

The Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also dismissed suggestions there were talks between the outgoing government and the incoming one during the transition meetings.

“No such discussions took place, no request was made,” he told host of the Show, Nhyira Addo. He wondered why an outgoing government would want to order on behalf of an incoming one, presidential cars with sensitive security details.

Goerge Andah has also said payments are being demanded by the company after it met its obligations to provide the vehicles meant to the President, the Vice-President, First and Second Ladies.

The vehicles are said to be ready in Dubai awaiting shipment.

The Ghanaian public are very familiar with judgement debt. For more than six years, the word has dominated public space after the former NDC administration was found to have illegally paid GHS51m to businessman Alfred Woyome.

Alfred Woyome

The money is yet to be paid. Since then, it has emerged that judgement debt is an industry on its own. Public officials and politicians are believed to connive some individuals to create the need to pay the debts.

In the Woyome judgment, the judge described the payment as “create, loot and share”.