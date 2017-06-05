Galamsey fight: River Pra showing signs of improvement

Mr Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, who made this known when he led journalists to the River Pra on Saturday said: “we are grateful to the government and Coalition of the Media, our river is showing some changes.”

The fight launched by the Media Coalition Against Galamsey is yielding some positive results, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Twifo Atti-Morkwa, has disclosed.

Galamsey

He said until the fight had begun on illegal mining, the river, which hitherto served as a source of revenue and attracted fisher-folks from other communities, was showing signs of pollution, and thereby made life unbearable for the people.

The DCE said since the campaign began, a district task force was formed by the people, to prevent the illegal business saying, “this is the result we are witnessing.”

“But since the fight, which drove away the illegal miners, life is returning to normalcy and the river is beginning to flow freely, an indication that things will work again,” he said.

Mr Nyantankyi, therefore, called for intensification of the campaign to enable the practice to stop in all parts of the country.

The River Pra as captured by Timothy Gobah on Saturday.

Media coalition

The Ghanaian media in April 2017 began the single biggest journey ever to rescue the nation from the scourge of illegal mining (galamsey) with the launch of the media coalition against Galamsey to advocate a complete cessation of the illicit activity.

The campaign is meant to be a wake-up call to the harm being done to water bodies and the vegetation by the illegal miners.

The coalition is made up of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), the New Times Corporation, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), the Community Radio Network and OccupyGhana.

Education

On education, Mr Nyantakyi said the district had put in place measures to improve results in the basic as well as the senior high schools.

Among the measures, he indicated, include checking absenteeism, setting up motivating schemes for teachers and encouraging parents to be more responsible for the wards.

“We are encouraging parents to give ample time to their wards to study at home and also help them in their assignments.”

Security

The DCE said the district had acquired some street lights to give facelift to the area and also to ensure security.

Agriculture

On agriculture, Mr Nyantakyi said the district, would as part of the government’s agenda, support the people to undertake backyard gardening and other agricultural projects.

Health

He said the assembly would set up funds to motivate nursing students who graduate from the nursing training college in the district, in other to retain them in the district after their programme.



