Fire at Kingdom Books warehouse at Prampram

According to a security guard at the facility, the fire started at about 6:30am, from what he suspected was an electrical fault.

A fire outbreak at the Prampram warehouse of Kingdom Books and Stationary Limited on Sunday morning, has destroyed property worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The security guard who gave his name as Winfred Lartey, said a distress telephone call to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was not successful, so another colleague of his had to rush to the office of the GNFS to alert them about the incident.

Three warehouses containing several goods were razed down

Eight fire tenders from the GNFS and another privately owned one were at the scene to help extinguish the fire.

