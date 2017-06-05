Exclusive: Random facts about arrest of two key suspects in Capt. Mahama’s death

Details of how the Assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi (Upper Denkyira West District) of the Central Region, who is a key suspect in the killing of a soldier, has emerged.

Myjoyonline can confirm William Baah and one key suspect in the murder of an army officer took refuge at Asamang in the Ashanti Region while law enforcement agencies sought them.

Mr. Baah and a 35-year-old farmer, Yaw Annor, turned themselves in on Wednesday.

The two reportedly fled Denkyira-Obuasi on Tuesday morning.

Mr Annor was in possession of a firearm belonging to the late Captain, Adam Mahama.

Messers Baah and Annor first called the Diaso District Commander, ASP Osei Adu Agyemang, and informed him of their intention to surrender to the police at exactly 10 o’clock a.m on Wednesday.

Yaw Baah

ASP Agyemang, in the company of another officer, drove to Asamang to pick up the two.

News of the arrest of the two marks a turning point in police investigations in efforts to unravel perpetrators of the lynching of the late military officer.

The arrest of the two brings to 7 the number of people believed to be highly connected to the murder of the late Captain.

Myjoyonline checks reveal that this is the second time in five years that security personnel have been lynched in the Denkyira-Obuasi community.

On April 12, 2012, one of three men believed to be national security operatives who went to the community to arrest of a resident was attacked by the youth of the town and lynched.

Police intervention saved the other persons from attacks.

Meanwhile, the Denkyira Traditional Council has declared June 4, 2017, as a day of mourning in memory of the late Captain Mahama.

Chief of the area, Krontihene Odiamono Twum Barimah II has announced that a special pacification and purification service will be held to ask for spiritual intervention to heal the community and to force suspects to surrender themselves to the police.

Clad in black, the chiefs who condemned the conduct of residents say they will do everything within their capacity to support police investigations.

Background

Capt Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry was lynched by some youth while he went for his early morning jogging Monday morning.

He was allegedly stoned and burnt by the youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber.

Police in Ghana have arrested seven suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a military officer.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) dispatched a fact-finding team led by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Obed Akwa to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Capt. Mahama’s death.

His body has since been evacuated from the scene.

Public outcry demanding for justice for the late officer has been fierce, and President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed that the killers will not go unpunished.

Former Presidents John Mahama and John Rawlings have condemned the attack.