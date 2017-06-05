EP Church supports environmental degradation combat efforts

The church said it would support the government, the media, civil society organisations and all stakeholders in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EP Church) has affirmed its unflinching support for the national fight against environmental degradation.

It pledged its support in a seven-point communiqué issued after a three-day Synod of its West Volta Presbytery held at the EP Church, Dansoman, in Accra.

The eighth synod was on the theme: “Breaking new grounds, revisited – Now is our turn”.

Grave concern

The communique said the church had noted with grave concern the devastating effects of unwarranted destruction of the country’s vegetative cover, farmlands and river bodies and pledged to use various forms of advocacy platforms and channels at its disposal to help intensify the national campaign against the menace.

Insecurity

It also expressed worry over the rising incidence of insecurity in parts of the country, including Nkonya, Alavanyo, Bimbila and Agbogbloshie, with its socio-economic and demoralising effects on inhabitants.

It also expressed worry over poor sanitation resulting from indiscriminate waste disposal and its socio-economic and health implications, particularly with the onset of the rains.

The communiqué, therefore, entreated the relevant ministries and agencies, such as the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), and the law enforcement agencies to rise to their mandatory responsibilities.

Advice

At a thanksgiving service to climax the synod, the Special Advisor on Mining at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Ben Aryee, urged religious bodies to play a leading role in the fight against illegal mining and environmental degradation.

He said the ministry had formulated a five-year Multilateral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP) aimed at creating a platform for sustainable mining and addressing issues relating to illegal mining.

Moderator and good governance

The Synod Moderator of the West Volta Presbytery, Rev. Dr McWilson Atakro, who read the communiqué, called on public office holders to eschew acts of corruption and apathy.

“The good governance the country is yearning for can only thrive on values of integrity, transparency and dedication to duty,” he said.

For his part, the Clerk of the General Assembly of the church, Rev. Dr Emmanuel Amey, submitted that rampant lawlessness among the citizenry and disunity and divergent policies among the leading political actors were some common issues hampering the smooth and sustainable development of the country.



