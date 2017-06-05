Dismiss Denkyira-Obuasi DCE now; Kweku Baako tells President

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately relieve the District Chief Executive of Denkyira-Obuasi of his post.

Daniel Appiannin, according to Kweku Baako does not appear to recognise the significance of his office and responsibility it brings and should not be allowed to remain in office.

Speaking on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokroko’, the veteran journalist said “The DCE should be dismissed with immediate effect. Factually, the account he gave about the incident was not true,” alluding to the DCE’s comments on the murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama there.

The country was thrown into a state of shock on Monday when the news of the lynching of a military officer in the Central Regional town broke.

Captain Maxwell Mahama

The soldier, Captain Maxwell Mahama of the 5th Infantry Batallion, was heading a military detachment to the area to fight galamsey.

Related: Capt. Mahama’s killers will pay; Akufo-Addo vows

In an interview following the incident, the DCE, Mr Appiannin said he was unaware that the officer was part of a detachment to the area assisting in the fight against galamsey.

As far as he was concerned, the residents resorted to lynching because they assumed he was protecting some Chinese nationals who were engaged in galamsey.

Related:4 arrested, Assemblyman on the run over murder of soldier

He said “There is a large number of military personnel protecting the Chinese and the lynched soldier is alleged to be part of it, in fact, he is said to be the leader… I am shocked they are not briefing you very well but rather claiming they are here to fight galamseyers.”

The Army has denied this claim.

Mr Baako who described the DCE’s response to the incident as a disaster, said it is preposterous for the DCE to say that he has no knowledge of the presence of the military men in the district and the reasons they were deployed there.

Related: Captain Mahama was to be promoted to ‘Major’ – Defence Minister

He found it strange that Mr Appiannin who is head of security in the district was unaware that the military was sent there on an official duty.

“He should be removed quickly,” Mr Baako said, adding that “It is clear that he is not going to be on top of his job, they should clear him.”

He is convinced that if the DCE is left at post, “it will be a disaster. He is totally clueless and he goes on to say things to inflame passions.

“Sometimes the people holding positions of trust should know what to say and how,” he added.