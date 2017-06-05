Denkyira sets June 4 to mourn lynched soldier, pacify gods

Denkyira Traditional Council has declared Sunday, June 4 to mourn Captain Maxwell Mahama who was murdered in a small community in the town by a mob.

Chief of the Denkyira, Krontihene Odiamono Twum Barimah II, has announced that a special pacification and purification service will also be held to ask for spiritual intervention and to heal the community.

He believes this spiritual exercise may even cause suspects on the run to surrender themselves to law enforcement agencies.

He told the Press on Wednesday that the brutal killing of Captain Mahama at Diaso in Denkyira Obuasi district amounts to the shedding of innocent blood and may incur the wrath of the gods of the community.

Clad in black, the chiefs condemned the conduct of residents at the presser and have vowed to do everything within their power to get justice for the murdered Army Captain.

The Traditional Council has directed all residents to also wear black on Sunday to mark the day of mourning.

Capt Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry was lynched by some youth while he went for his early morning jogging Monday morning.

He was allegedly stoned and burnt by the youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber.

The late Captain has been described by friends as a calm and well-behaved man

Police have arrested at least seven suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of the military officer.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) dispatched a fact-finding team led by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Azure Ayamdo to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Capt. Mahama’s death.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons

Public outcry demanding for justice for the late officer has been fierce, and President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed that the killers will not go unpunished.

Former Presidents John Mahama and John Rawlings have also condemned the gruesome attack.