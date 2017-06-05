Captain Mahama’s ‘killer’ found dead

The late Capt. Mahama

One of the men captured in a video of the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, has been found dead. The body was found at Modase, a nearby community in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

Police found the body in a pool of blood early Thursday. It is not clear what may have caused his death but Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah said, police have begun investigations into this latest development.

The deceased held in his hand a polyethene which contained an identity card bearing the name Francis Bio, aged 46.

Diaso District Commander, ASP Osei-Adu Agyemang who confirmed the story to Ohemeng will not give further details.

“The Assemblyman for Modaso, one Isaac Aidoo lodged a complaint with the Diaso Police informing them about the discovery of the body of a male adult in front of an uncompleted building at the outskirts of the town.

“According to the Assemblyman, this body was found this morning when residents from the community woke up…” Ohemeng reported.

Capt. Maxwell Adam Mahama is seen in a video shot of the incident and circulated on social media, surrendering his weapon before the mob carried out their dastardly act. The mob later claimed they mistook him for an armed robber because he carried a weapon.

The fallen officer, whom many have described as decent and gentle, died on Monday, May 29, after he was beaten, stoned and burnt by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region while he had gone for his usual early morning physical exercise.

At least seven persons, including the Assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi, William Baah, are in the grip of the Central Region Police after a joint military cum police swoop in the town early Tuesday.

Listen to Ohemeng Tawiah’s report on Joy FM:

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces say the killing of its captain in the Central Region will not affect the cordial relationship it has with the public.

The murder of the army captain and the swift response of the military has raised concerns with many fearing it will strain their relationship with civilians.

But Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Eric Aggrey Quarshie has dismissed such fears.

He added that the military has strict rules when investigating such matters and will not infringe on the rights of civilians whilst carrying out its duties.